General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Increased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 33.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 51.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

