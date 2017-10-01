General Electric Company (GE) Shares Bought by Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.0% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of General Electric Company (GE) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 33,673,712 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 118.52%.

In other news, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $699,337.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

