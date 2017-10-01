Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $129.55 Million Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $129,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Tisch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 33,673,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.48 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

