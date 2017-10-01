Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE IJR) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 3,310,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $74.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2262 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
