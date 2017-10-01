Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $576,000 in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 104.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786,975 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 73.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,145,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 484,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 574.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 350,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Street Finance Corp. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSC shares. National Securities raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $576,000 in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/garner-asset-management-corp-invests-576000-in-fifth-street-finance-corp-fsc.html.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 1.67% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 943,910 shares of the company were exchanged. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.46%.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.