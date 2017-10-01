Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $392,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $12,536,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 451,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,869,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded up 0.08% on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,084 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $67.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $420,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $940,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,622.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,922. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

