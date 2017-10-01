Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $227,000 in General Motors Company (GM) Stock

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 43.5% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in General Motors by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2,008.1% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank set a $31.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Vetr upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 8,919,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.44. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 17,255 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $617,556.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane L. Mendillo bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,198.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,961.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,947 shares of company stock worth $23,485,128. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

