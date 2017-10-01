Galena Biopharma, Inc. (GALE) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Shares of Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.37. Galena Biopharma shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 730,602 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galena Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.54 million.

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Galena Biopharma, Inc. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galena Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Galena Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Galena Biopharma by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 224,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 195,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Galena Biopharma

Galena Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development portfolio ranges from mid- to late-stage clinical assets, including cancer immunotherapy program led by NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), GALE-301 and GALE-302.

