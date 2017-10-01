News coverage about Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6711697952419 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Gaia Inc. alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,043 shares. Gaia has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post ($1.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/gaia-gaia-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-37.html.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc, formerly Gaiam, Inc, is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.