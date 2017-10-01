FY2018 Earnings Estimate for AGF Management Limited Issued By Desjardins (AGF)

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGF Management Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

