Fulgent Genetic (FLGT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fulgent Genetic earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3649517243587 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetic in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,288 shares. The firm’s market cap is $84.97 million. Fulgent Genetic has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fulgent Genetic had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetic will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $35,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetic Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

