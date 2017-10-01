Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.98% of FS Investment Corporation worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSIC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FS Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new position in FS Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FS Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Investment Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/fs-investment-corporation-fsic-shares-bought-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 17,100 shares of FS Investment Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $181,177. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSIC. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FS Investment Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) opened at 8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. FS Investment Corporation has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.80.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 59.88% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts forecast that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.