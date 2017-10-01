Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Reynolds American by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds American by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds American in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds American in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Reynolds American by 549.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE RAI) opened at 65.40 on Friday. Reynolds American, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAI. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

