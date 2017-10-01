Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 356,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,071,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 1,201,722 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,396,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,019,000 after buying an additional 976,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 232,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $295,240.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/frontier-wealth-management-llc-sells-1168-shares-of-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE KMI) opened at 19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.