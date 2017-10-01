Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Huntsman Corporation in the first quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 95.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140,433 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 500.7% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 78,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Huntsman Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS AG lifted their target price on Huntsman Corporation from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.79. Huntsman Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Huntsman Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Huntsman Corporation Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

