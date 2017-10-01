Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.69. Approximately 394,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 99,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRII shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $171.00 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Freshii Inc (FRII) Shares Up 4.6%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/freshii-inc-frii-shares-up-4-6.html.

About Freshii

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.