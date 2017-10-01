Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $118,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $284,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 1,212 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $57,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,219 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $57,219.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,266 in the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) opened at 45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

