Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in Ultralife Corporation (ULBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.87% of Ultralife Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife Corporation by 861.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) opened at 6.75 on Friday. Ultralife Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.08.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter. Ultralife Corporation had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultralife Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultralife Corporation Profile

Ultralife Corporation offers products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. The Company designs and manufactures power and communications systems, including rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries, charging systems, communications and electronics systems and accessories, and custom engineered systems.

