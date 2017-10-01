Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,000 Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gramercy Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) opened at 30.25 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is 1,666.85%.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

