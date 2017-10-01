Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the first quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 78.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce Inc. alerts:

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ SPSC) opened at 56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.60 million, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.17. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/franklin-resources-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-sps-commerce-inc-spsc.html.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.