Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Stake Held by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Forward Air Corporation worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Forward Air Corporation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forward Air Corporation by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forward Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 57.23 on Friday. Forward Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.98 million. Forward Air Corporation had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Forward Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Forward Air Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $802,403.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Mclean sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $273,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $734,642.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,205,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

