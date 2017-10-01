Fmr LLC Sells 44,964 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,964 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.15% of BlackRock worth $1,472,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,450,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,569,693,000 after purchasing an additional 656,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,750,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,851,570,000 after purchasing an additional 209,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,445,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,088,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,563,000 after purchasing an additional 486,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,206,000 after purchasing an additional 118,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.54.

In other news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/fmr-llc-sells-44964-shares-of-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 447.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.84 and a 52 week high of $448.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.