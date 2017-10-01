Fmr LLC Has $263.71 Million Position in Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,244,094 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.29% of Snap worth $263,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,438,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,882,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,528,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,204,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,733,598 shares of company stock worth $23,764,362.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s market capitalization is $17.41 billion.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

