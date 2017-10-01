Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stake Lessened by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Flowers Foods worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 186.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 197,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 123.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 1,466,027 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $926.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Chairman Amos R. Mcmullian purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,643,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,258,971.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta Jones Turner sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $663,780.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

