D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.23% of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 18.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/flaherty-crumrine-pref-income-fd-inc-pfd-holdings-decreased-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) opened at 15.15 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.