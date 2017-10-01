Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded up 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 657,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.93. Five Below has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 91.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,064,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

