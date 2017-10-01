Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Cut to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $6.67 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIT. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Fitbit in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of Fitbit (FIT) opened at 6.96 on Thursday. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. Fitbit also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 417% compared to the average volume of 2,521 call options.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fitbit will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,285.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,450. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fitbit by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Croft Leominster Inc. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

