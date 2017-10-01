First Trust Advisors LP Sells 448 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial NV were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,204,000 after acquiring an additional 848,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,946,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,829,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV by 1,788.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get CNH Industrial NV alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-448-shares-of-cnh-industrial-nv-cnhi.html.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 12.01 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.