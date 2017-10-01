First Trust Advisors LP Sells 126,344 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) opened at 21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDT. BidaskClub raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $52,269.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

