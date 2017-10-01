First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Bojangles’, Inc. (BOJA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bojangles’ were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bojangles’ by 99.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bojangles’ by 179.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,702,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bojangles’ by 364.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bojangles’ by 85.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bojangles’ by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 873,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bojangles' Inc. alerts:

Shares of Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ BOJA) opened at 13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.97. Bojangles’, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.61 million. Bojangles’ had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.70%. Bojangles”s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bojangles’, Inc. will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Bojangles’, Inc. (BOJA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-reduces-holdings-in-bojangles-inc-boja.html.

In other Bojangles’ news, Director James R. Kibler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $386,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

BOJA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bojangles’ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Bojangles’ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bojangles’ in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Bojangles’ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bojangles’ in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bojangles’ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Bojangles’

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles' Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles' Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.