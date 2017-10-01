First Trust Advisors LP Has $201,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. CGOV Asset Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 49.1% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,093,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 360,225 shares in the last quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 27.0% in the first quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 1,647,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,949,000 after purchasing an additional 350,450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $201,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-201000-stake-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) opened at 41.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.26%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.