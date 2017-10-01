First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and Macro Bank (BMA) Head to Head Analysis

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) and Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Macro Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $276.71 million 4.98 $69.21 million $0.71 19.90 Macro Bank $1.35 billion 5.72 $487.99 million $7.41 15.84

Macro Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. Macro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macro Bank has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Macro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 2 4 0 2.67 Macro Bank 1 2 1 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential downside of 35.42%. Macro Bank has a consensus price target of $113.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.11%. Given Macro Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Macro Bank is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Macro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 21.61% 9.45% 1.08% Macro Bank 17.98% 27.55% 4.53%

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Macro Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macro Bank pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Macro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macro Bank beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries. The Bank is a Pennsylvania bank and trust company. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 105 community banking offices throughout western and central Pennsylvania, 17 community banking offices in Central Ohio and loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank also operated a network of 133 automated teller machines (ATMs) at various branch offices and offsite locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 122 community banking offices throughout western Pennsylvania and central and northern Ohio, as well as loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA. It has approximately two categories of customers, such as retail customers, including individuals and entrepreneurs and corporate customers, which include small, medium and large companies and major corporations. In addition, it provides services to over four provincial governments. It provides its corporate customers with traditional banking products and services, such as deposits, lending (including overdraft facilities), check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans and credit lines for financing foreign trade and cash management services.

