First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt, comprises approximately 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt, were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, by 1,572.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,942,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,969,000 after buying an additional 11,228,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,434,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,664,000 after buying an additional 481,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 153,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,633,000 after buying an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) traded down 0.13% on Friday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 671,551 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt, in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt, in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Leggett & Platt, news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 19,589 shares of Leggett & Platt, stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $971,222.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

