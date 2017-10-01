First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,303 shares. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company’s market cap is $37.57 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International PLC’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International PLC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Gabelli raised Johnson Controls International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Johnson Controls International PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

