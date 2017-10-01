First City Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,527.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,673,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,166,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,408,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,736 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 36,761,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,327,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,520,000 after purchasing an additional 245,129 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,124,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.58 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE WY) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 2,804,657 shares of the company traded hands. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.64%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

