First City Capital Management Inc. Has $420,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

First City Capital Management Inc. held its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at $128,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 16.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) traded up 0.44% on Friday, reaching $125.06. 2,223,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $125.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First City Capital Management Inc. Has $420,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-city-capital-management-inc-has-420000-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-index-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.