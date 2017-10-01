First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.59.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE ALK) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,108 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $101.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $529,088.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 145,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $202,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $937,251. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

