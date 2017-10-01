First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,664,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,016,000 after buying an additional 557,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,545,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,857,000 after buying an additional 260,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,194,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,773,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,524,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,846,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,980,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey Company (The) alerts:

Hershey Company (HSY) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,773 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey Company has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $116.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 119.66% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hershey Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hershey Company (The) news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,852,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $115,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,504,500 shares of company stock valued at $477,527,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (HSY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-raises-holdings-in-hershey-company-the-hsy.html.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey Company (The) from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.