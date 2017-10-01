First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 295.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $1,211,744.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 160,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $9,708,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,534 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,074,879 shares of company stock worth $252,196,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) traded up 1.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,302 shares. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $66.58.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Vetr upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.63 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

