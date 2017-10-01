First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (NYSE:ITB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 50,128.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 301,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 107,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. in the second quarter worth $344,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (NYSE ITB) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 5,588,902 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-1-44-million-position-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-home-const-itb.html.

About iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.