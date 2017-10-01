Financial Survey: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) vs. Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. alerts:

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.97% 5.05% 3.57% Sotherly Hotels 1.59% 3.02% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.18 billion 3.57 $420.26 million $0.80 23.64 Sotherly Hotels $152.55 million 0.53 $34.37 million ($0.01) -588.41

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sotherly Hotels pays out -4,395.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels included various brands, such as Hilton Garden Inn, Courtyard, Homewood Suites, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Fairfield Inn, Home2 Suites, Marriott, Embassy Suites, Hilton and Renaissance. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment. The Company conducts its operations through Sotherly Hotels LP, its Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the general partner. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 full-service, mainly upscale and upper-upscale hotels located in over eight states with an aggregate of approximately 3,010 rooms and approximately 160,930 square feet of meeting space. All of these hotels are owned by subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership, approximately 10 operate under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza, DoubleTree and Sheraton brands, one is an independent hotel, and all are managed on a day to day basis by MHI Hotels Services, LLC, which does business as Chesapeake Hospitality.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.