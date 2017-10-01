Financial Engines (FNGN) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Financial Engines (NASDAQ: FNGN) is one of 59 public companies in the “Investment Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Financial Engines to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Financial Engines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Engines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Engines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Financial Engines Competitors 666 2044 1973 41 2.29

Financial Engines currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. As a group, “Investment Management” companies have a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Financial Engines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Financial Engines is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Engines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Engines 8.98% 7.31% 6.64% Financial Engines Competitors 31.16% 108.76% 29.33%

Dividends

Financial Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Financial Engines pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 65.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Engines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Engines $458.22 million $84.14 million 54.30 Financial Engines Competitors $817.34 million $231.50 million -10.17

Financial Engines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Financial Engines. Financial Engines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Engines has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Engines’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Engines competitors beat Financial Engines on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc. is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness. The Company’s advice and planning services cover employer-sponsored defined contribution (DC) accounts (401(k), 457, and 403(b) plans), individual retirement account (IRA) accounts, and taxable accounts. For individuals, the Company provides discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, financial education and guidance. The Company maintains two types of relationships with individuals: DC plan participants in the workplace and Individuals outside the workplace.

