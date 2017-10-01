Financial Contrast: Voya Financial (VOYA) vs. Aflac (AFL)

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Aflac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -7.67% 3.68% 0.25% Aflac 11.98% 13.09% 2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and Aflac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $9.88 billion 0.73 -$508.80 million ($3.83) -10.42 Aflac $22.65 billion 1.42 $4.75 billion $6.63 12.28

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial. Voya Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aflac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Voya Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Aflac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Voya Financial and Aflac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 1 1 8 0 2.70 Aflac 4 5 2 0 1.82

Voya Financial presently has a consensus target price of $46.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.60%. Aflac has a consensus target price of $76.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Aflac.

Dividends

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Aflac pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Voya Financial pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aflac pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Voya Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aflac has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aflac beats Voya Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions. The Annuities segment provides fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial and other investment-only products and payout annuities for pre-retirement wealth accumulation and post-retirement income management sold through multiple channels. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal and variable products. The Employee Benefits segment provides stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Company designs the United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage. Aflac U.S. offers accident coverage on both an individual and group basis. The Company offers cancer plans, critical illness plans, and critical care and recovery plans. The Company designs the United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage. Aflac U.S. offers accident coverage on both an individual and group basis. The Company offers cancer plans, critical illness plans, and critical care and recovery plans.

