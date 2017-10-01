Financial Comparison: Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) and Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ: ORRF) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 13.25% 6.25% 0.61% Sterling Bancorp 28.40% 8.62% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 1 8 0 2.89

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $58.69 million 3.54 $8.84 million $1.06 23.49 Sterling Bancorp $474.00 million 7.05 $162.79 million $1.20 20.54

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Orrstown Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The Bank grants commercial, residential, consumer and agribusiness loans in its market areas of Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and Perry Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s securities available for sale include debt and equity instruments. Through its trust department, the Bank renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, managing agent, custodian, investment advisor and other fiduciary activities authorized by law under the trade name, Orrstown Financial Advisors (OFA). OFA offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker or dealer arrangement with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. The Bank is engaged in the origination of commercial loans and commercial mortgage loans. The Company also originates residential mortgage loans and consumer loans. The Bank offers services in the New York Metro Market, which includes Manhattan and Long Island, and the New York Suburban Market, which consists of Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, Putnam and Westchester counties in New York and Bergen County in New Jersey. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market and certificate of deposits.

