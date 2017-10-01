Financial Comparison: One Group Hospitality (STKS) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) and One Group Hospitality (OTCMKTS:STKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and One Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 12.66% 22.71% 3.99% One Group Hospitality -10.98% -133.91% -16.08%

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. One Group Hospitality does not pay a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and One Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.32 billion 3.49 $1.91 billion $1.44 44.36 One Group Hospitality $79.12 million 0.54 -$769,339.00 N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than One Group Hospitality.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Restaurant Brands International and One Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 0 3 12 0 2.80 One Group Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $67.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than One Group Hospitality.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats One Group Hospitality on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others. Burger King restaurants are quick service restaurants that feature flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks and other food items. The Company operates coffee roasting facilities in Hamilton, Ontario and Rochester, New York. The Company sells its raw materials and supplies, including coffee, sugar, paper goods and other restaurant supplies to Tim Hortons restaurants.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., formerly Committed Capital Acquisition Corporation, is a hospitality company. The Company develops, owns and operates restaurants and lounges, and provides food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos and other locations across the globe. It operates through three segments: owned STK units (STKs), F&B hospitality management agreements (F&B), and Other concepts (Other). Its STKs segment consists of leased restaurant locations. Its F&B segment consists of management agreements, in which the Company operates the food and beverage services in hotels or casinos and could include an STK. Its Other segment includes owned non-STK leased locations. Its restaurant brand is STK, a multi-unit steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities around the globe. Its F&B hospitality management services include developing, managing and operating restaurants, bars, rooftop lounges, pools, banqueting and catering facilities.

