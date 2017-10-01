Financial Analysis: Evoke Pharma (EVOK) vs. Cambrex Corporation (CBM)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -167.16% -80.56% Cambrex Corporation 17.70% 24.25% 16.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma and Cambrex Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cambrex Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 145.51%. Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Cambrex Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.97) -3.44 Cambrex Corporation $515.45 million 3.49 $167.23 million $2.76 19.93

Cambrex Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambrex Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.

Cambrex Corporation Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc., Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l. Its products consist of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates. It delivers services, such as custom organic synthesis and process development; current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) manufacturing of API and intermediates from grams to hundreds of kilograms; cGMP analytical services; controlled substance research and development (R&D) and manufacture, Schedule II-V, and contract research. It has API R&D and cGMP facilities in the United States and Europe. It supplies over 90 generic APIs.

