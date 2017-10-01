Financial Analysis: DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) versus The Competition

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE: DFT) is one of 85 public companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DuPont Fabros Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get DuPont Fabros Technology Inc. alerts:

This table compares DuPont Fabros Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont Fabros Technology 26.98% 17.13% 4.69% DuPont Fabros Technology Competitors 49.60% 6.47% 3.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DuPont Fabros Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont Fabros Technology $543.97 million $333.04 million 40.43 DuPont Fabros Technology Competitors $482.34 million $305.34 million 31.99

DuPont Fabros Technology has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. DuPont Fabros Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DuPont Fabros Technology has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont Fabros Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DuPont Fabros Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DuPont Fabros Technology pays out 122.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 205.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont Fabros Technology has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DuPont Fabros Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont Fabros Technology 0 9 4 0 2.31 DuPont Fabros Technology Competitors 753 2749 2261 31 2.27

DuPont Fabros Technology presently has a consensus price target of $60.15, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given DuPont Fabros Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont Fabros Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DuPont Fabros Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DuPont Fabros Technology rivals beat DuPont Fabros Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DuPont Fabros Technology

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services. Its data centers are located in four population centers: Northern Virginia; suburban Chicago, Illinois; Piscataway, New Jersey, and Santa Clara, California. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned various properties, including 11 operating data centers facilities; five phases of existing data center facilities under development; one shell of a data center under development; two data center facilities with a phase or phases available for development, and parcels of land held for development of four data centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s 11 data centers had a total of 3.3 million gross square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont Fabros Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont Fabros Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.