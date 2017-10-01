Financial Analysis: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) versus Bob Evans Farms (BOBE)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) and Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Bob Evans Farms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.02 billion 0.64 $122.11 million $1.71 17.81 Bob Evans Farms $418.17 million 3.70 $64.75 million $6.16 12.58

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Bob Evans Farms. Bob Evans Farms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bob Evans Farms has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Bob Evans Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 7 1 0 1.90 Bob Evans Farms 0 7 1 0 2.13

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Bob Evans Farms has a consensus target price of $75.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Bob Evans Farms.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Bob Evans Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bob Evans Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Bob Evans Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 3.82% 14.51% 5.71% Bob Evans Farms 19.49% 19.52% 7.55%

Dividends

Bob Evans Farms pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BJ’s Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Bob Evans Farms pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie. As of February 27, 2017, the Company owned and operated 189 restaurants located in 24 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States. Additionally, the Company manufactures and sells similar products to foodservice customers, restaurants and food sellers. The Company operates through BEF Foods segment. The BEF Foods segment offers a range of wholesome food products to retail and foodservice customers. The Company produces food products in its four manufacturing facilities. It produces sausage products at its plants located in Hillsdale, Michigan, and Xenia, Ohio.

