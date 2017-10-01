Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Lowered by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483,352 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 622.7% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,945 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 265.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,382,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ FITB) traded up 1.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 4,977,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,694.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

