Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 303.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.39. 1,076,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $36,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,517 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $196,987.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,549 shares of company stock valued at $47,224,679 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

